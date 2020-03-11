Clemson lands commitment from top-50 national recruit

Clemson lands commitment from top-50 national recruit

Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett four-star cornerback Jordan Hancock has committed to Clemson. He announced the news via Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Hancock (6-1, 165) is ranked as a top-50 national prospect (No. 45 overall) by 247Sports, which considers him the No. 5 cornerback in the 2021 class.

The commitment comes following his visit to Clemson on Saturday for its junior day event. It was his first time on campus since he attended the Louisville game in 2018. and the Tigers obviously made a very strong impression.

Hancock announced an offer from Clemson in January, calling it his “dream school.” He chose the Tigers over offers from Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Oklahoma among many others.

Hancock becomes the 10th commitment in Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class, which currently ranks No. 2 nationally, and first verbal pledge from a defensive back in the class. He is also the Tigers’ third commitment from the state of Georgia in this class, joining Atlanta wide receiver Dacari Collins and Loganville running back Phil Mafah.

