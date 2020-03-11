Dawes, free throw shooting advances Tigers into ACC Quarterfinals

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Clemson made of 18 of 19 free throws, including 11 of 12 in the final 3:48 from the foul line to advance to the quarterfinal round of the ACC Tournament with a 69-64 victory over No. 9 seed Miami at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro.

The Tigers, the No. 8 seed, advance to the ACC Tournament’s Quarterfinals for the second time in the last three years, where they will play top-seed Florida State on Thursday at noon.

It looked like Hunter Tyson’s three-pointer with 1:35 to go was going to be the final nail in the coffin for Clemson as it gave the Tigers a 62-53 lead. Two Dawes free throws extended the lead to 11 before the Hurricanes made one last rally to try to extend the game.

Behind Chris Lykes, DJ Vasiljevic and Isaiah Wong three-pointers, Miami was down just four points, 68-64, with 15 seconds to play in the game. But Anthony Walker missed two free throws after stealing an inbounds pass by Clemson with 12 seconds to got and Aamir Simms sealed the win with another free throw with 10 seconds to play.

The win allowed the Tigers to win an ACC Tournament game for the third time in the last four years, a first for the Clemson program.

Clemson was led by Dawes’ 18 points. The freshman was 8-for-8 from the foul line. Simms had 14 points and John Newman finished with 11 points.

The Tigers and Hurricanes were tied at 53-53 with 4:02 to play. But using the free throw line as its friend. Clemson built a six-point lead, 59-53, with 2:12 to go thanks to six straight made foul shots by Dawes and Curran Scott.

Miami led the Tigers 23-21 at the break when Wong made a second-chance layup with two seconds to go. The layup completed a late surge that saw the Hurricanes outscore Clemson 13-4 over the final 7:37.

Simms made a jumper in the lane with 7:37 to go in the half that gave the Tigers a 17-10 lead at the time. But Clemson went the next six minutes without a bucket.

Clemson’s defense held the Hurricanes to 32.1 percent shooting, but it could not get the offense going late. The Tigers’ 21 first half points were its their second lowest of the season for a half.