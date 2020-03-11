Tigers ‘definitely right at the top’ for standout corner after visit

Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard cornerback Ryan Barnes had a chance to check out Clemson for the first time this past Saturday when he was on campus for the program’s junior day.

The class of 2021 prospect has collected around two dozen total scholarship offers and received one of them from the Tigers in February.

“The visit was amazing,” Barnes told The Clemson Insider. “I enjoyed spending time with and getting to know the coaches in person and building relationships with them, and I got a chance to see my cousin KJ Henry, who plays on the team. My family and I had a great time seeing what Clemson had to offer academically and athletically.”

Barnes (6-2, 175) was accompanied on the visit by his parents, brother, sister and two uncles.

“They enjoyed it a lot from what they told me,” he said.

Barnes spent most of his time on campus with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, defensive assistant Xavier Brewer, defensive player development coach Miguel Chavis and defensive analyst Deandre McDaniel.

“They all told me what a great place Clemson is athletically and academically,” Barnes said. “They also talked about my film and how Clemson is a great fit for me.”

Barnes was able to chat with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney as well.

“I did get a chance to meet Coach Swinney and he is a great guy,” Barnes said. “He is fun to be around and is an amazing coach and motivator.”

Barnes does not have a set group of top schools yet, but says Clemson is high on his offer list that also includes LSU, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Michigan, Penn State, Florida State, Southern Cal and a bunch of other major programs.

“I’m working on a list of favorites but Clemson is definitely right at the top,” he said.

Up next for Barnes is a visit to Tennessee this weekend.

