Tigers overcome errors, walk-off on Eagles in 11

Clemson once again found a way to win in a close game with a 3-2 walk-off walk win over Winthrop in eleven innings on Wednesday.

The No. 19 Tigers overcame a 2-1 deficit with a run in the bottom of the ninth to extend the game. Chad Fairey delivered a two-out single to right field with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the eleventh inning to score Elijah Henderson and secure a 3-2 Clemson win.

Clemson (14-3) head coach Monte Lee attributed his team’s success to the pitching down the stretch from Geoffrey Gilbert and Carson Spiers.

“When you have great competitors like Carson Spiers and Geoffrey Gilbert at the end of the games you can just see the competitive fire,” Lee told the media following the game. “When you can hand those guys the ball at the end of the game you feel like you can win the game and you should win it.”

In the bottom of the second, Clemson struck first on an RBI single to left field by James Parker that scored Bryar Hawkins and gave it a 1-0 lead.

Winthrop bounced back in the top of the fifth and tied the game at 1-1 on an RBI single by Luke Hannum that scored Dillon Morton. Askew exited the game after the run and Nick Clayton entered the game to end the frame with runners in the corners as Hannum was caught stealing by catcher Adam Hackenberg.

Askew finished the day after 4.2 innings pitched where he allowed five hits, one run(earned), walked two and struck out three, he faced 19 batters.

Winthrop (11-4) grabbed its first lead of the game in the top of the eighth inning off a muffed putout by shortstop James Parker as Bryar Hawkins fielded an attempted sacrifice bunt and threw it into left field off the glove of Parker who attempted to cover third. The error allowed Tyler Baker to score and give the Eagles a 2-1 lead, the Tigers had two errors in the frame.

Geoffrey Gilbert entered the game with runners in scoring position and recorded two outs after loading the bases with a walk. Then Carson Spiers entered the game to record the third out with a strikeout to limit the damage and strand three Eagles.

Clemson sent the game in to extra innings in the bottom of the ninth inning thanks to an error on the Eagles. Bryar Hawkins singled to right field with one out to get the tying run on base.

Sam Hall entered the game to run for Hawkins and took second base on a wild pitch. Davis Sharpe proceeded to ground out to Winthrop shortstop Tyler Baker who threw the ball over the head of the first basement to score Hall on an error and tie the game at two sending the game to extra innings.

In the bottom of the eleventh, Clemson strung together a series of hits that began with a one-out double by Elijah Henderson. Kier Meredith followed with a single to put runners on the corners and Winthrop intentionally walked Sam Hall to load the bases with one out. After a Davis Sharpe strike out Chad Fairey delivered with the game winning RBI single to right field to give Clemson a 3-2 win over Winthrop.

Lee was glad to come out of the game with a win despite struggles at the plate.

“I could sense the frustration in the lineup we weren’t in our normal control the strike zone mode tonight,” Lee said. “We had three straight games where we hit the ball well and tonight their pitcher got out to a great start. But our pitching staff kept us in it and fortunately we came out with a win tonight.”

Clemson returns to action Friday as it travels to Winston Salem, North Carolina to face Wake Forest.