ACC suspends spring competition, spring football practice

Until further notice, the Atlantic Coast Conference suspended all athletic competition and practices, including spring football practice.

The league, which canceled its men’s tournament earlier on Thursday, released a statement on how it plans to contain the coronavirus from spreading to its student athletes.

“The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice. The decision was made following consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19.”

Commissioner Swofford explained the league’s decision to cancel competition.

“This is uncharted territory and the health and safety of our student-athletes and institutions remains our top priority. This decision is aimed to protect from the further spread of COVID-19.”

Clemson also sent out a statement in support of the ACC’s decision on Thursday afternoon.

“Clemson athletics fully supports the ACC statement as we look to create a safe environment for our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans. We understand that this decision has many implications on the Clemson athletic landscape but is in the best interest of our community. We will have more information on ticketing and other operational issues in the coming days. The department will continue to engage in conversations on this issue and provide updates as available.”