Top Georgia QB can see himself at Clemson

Last weekend, Clemson played host to a couple of top quarterback prospects in the 2022 class including Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes dual-threat Jacurri Brown.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound rising junior with a double-digit offer list was on campus for most of Saturday.

“It was a great visit for me but what made it special was that it felt like home,” Brown told The Clemson Insider. “At Lowndes we are all about family and tradition and being All In and I feel like those standards create a winning environment.”

Brown was unable to name one single highlight of his time in Tigertown as he enjoyed the entire experience.

“I can’t really pick out anything. There was never a dull moment,” he said. “I enjoyed everything about the visit.”

The visit afforded Brown the opportunity to get to know Clemson’s quarterbacks coach, Brandon Streeter.

“I talked with Coach Streeter more than I did with anyone else,” he said. “We talked a lot about what it takes to be a great QB, more things on being a better person and to enjoy the recruiting process.”

“He’s a real down-to-earth guy,” Brown added of Streeter. “He coached me up a little on the offense. All of his QBs have all produced at a high level so that says a lot about his coaching.”

Brown also spoke briefly with head coach Dabo Swinney, and the coaches let him know where he stands with the Tigers early in the process.

“They haven’t turned the page to ’22 yet but I’d be on the list,” Brown said.

The Tigers won’t offer any 2022 quarterbacks until they get a commitment from a 2021 signal-caller, but Brown is a candidate to potentially earn an offer from Clemson in the future.

“It would mean a lot to me,” he said. “I could see myself ending up at Clemson especially with their history with Georgia QBs.”

Right now, Brown has offers from Auburn, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Virginia and Virginia Tech among others, while schools such as Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina and Wake Forest are showing interest along with Clemson.

Brown recently went to Auburn and Georgia and plans to visit Florida and Virginia Tech sometime this month. He said he expects to return to Clemson for another spring practice this month as well.

A great gift for any Clemson fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame