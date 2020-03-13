Clemson recruits react to NCAA suspending recruiting

On Friday, a dead period went into effect for all Division I sports with the NCAA making the decision to suspend both on-campus and off-campus recruiting through at least April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In other words, prospects and coaches will not be allowed to have face-to-face contact until the suspension is lifted. It had previously been a quiet period on the recruiting calendar, meaning prospects were allowed to visit college campuses but coaches could not have any in-person contact with recruits off campus.

The Clemson Insider reached out to some of the football prospects the Tigers have offered and others on their radar to get their reactions to the NCAA suspending recruiting.

Jason Marshall, 2021 CB, Miami, Fla. (Miami Palmetto): “The virus is pushing back all the visits that I had planned, now having to wait.”

Khari Gee, 2021 S, College Park, Ga. (Woodward Academy): “I am angry like all 2021 recruits.”

Collin Oliver, 2021 LB, Edmond, Okla. (Santa Fe): “It’s real crazy. I had a couple of visits I was planning on going to and to not be able to see those places is a bummer for sure.”

Dakota Mitchell, 2021 S, Winter Park, Fla. (Winter Park): “I hate that it has to come down to that but safety is more important, so we are gonna have to live with it for right now.”

Ryan Barnes, 2021 CB, Gaithersburg, Md. (Quince Orchard): “I pray for everyone and that we all get through it.

Jalon Walker, 2022 LB, Salisbury (N.C.) Salisbury): “It will be hard to get insights on spring practices and have unofficial visits which makes it difficult to see all schools that I would have planned to go to.”

Jacurri Brown, 2022 QB, Valdosta, Ga. (Lowndes): “If that’s what they feel they need to do then I’m behind it. They’re just looking out for everybody, trying to be cautious about it.”

Bear Alexander, 2022 DT, Dallas, Texas (Skyline): “I don’t feel as if it’s that big of a deal, but if it’s in the best interest of the young high school athletes then it’s fine by me!”

Jeadyn Lukus, 2022 CB, Mauldin, S.C. (Mauldin): “Yeah it’s unfortunate. I’m still gonna put in work for when camps and recruiting gets back up.”

MJ Morris, 2022 QB, Carrollton, Ga. (Carrollton): “I’m shocked but I understand. I feel for the class of 2021 because it’s important for them to visit schools because most athletes would prefer to commit before their football season.”

Trevell Mullen, 2022 CB, Coconut Creek, Fla. (Coconut Creek): “Well I agree cause the virus is serious.”

Jaleel Skinner, 2022 WR, Greer, S.C. (Greer): “I’m blown away with how fast the coronavirus spread and its effects on sports.”

Raheim Jeter, 2023 QB, Spartanburg, S.C. (Spartanburg): “It messes up some visits I had planned but I can see the reason they’re doing it. Safety first!”

