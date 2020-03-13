Local Clemson legacy recaps junior day visit

Clemson legacy recruit Jaydon Collins made his first recruiting visit to the university last weekend.

The local 2021 offensive tackle prospect from Greer High School was on campus for the Tigers’ junior day Saturday.

“It was definitely different from all the other schools I went to,” Collins told The Clemson Insider. “It was amazing how they were having fun and flying around out there at the scrimmage. They had the third-down challenge to where if they turned the ball over on third down, then the opposite side had to do 15 push-ups, and I love to compete and I loved watching that. And the campus was beautiful, and just the player-family atmosphere out there was pretty cool.”

Collins was accompanied on the visit by his mother and younger brother as well as his father, Jason, who was a tight end for the Tigers in the mid-1990s.

“I basically grew up knowing Clemson,” Collins said, “because on my mom’s side of the family, that’s where she’s from and that’s where most of my family lives at, and my dad is just a die-hard Clemson fan.”

Collins has been communicating with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell on a regular basis and spoke with both Caldwell and head coach Dabo Swinney during the junior day.

“We just talked about what’s going on, what I’ve been up to and how I’ve been doing,” Collins said.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound rising senior impressed Caldwell when he participated in the Swinney Football Camp last summer.

“Coach Caldwell said that he likes how athletic I am, and he told me the one thing that you can’t teach is height,” Collins said. “He loves how long I am and how athletic I can be and tall, but still be able to bend and be quick and have good feet.”

Collins wants to commit before the end of summer. He currently has offers from schools such as Duke, Louisville, Syracuse, West Virginia and Wake Forest.

Born and raised a Clemson fan, Collins would be ecstatic to add the Tigers to his offer list.

“Just to have an offer from Clemson, a Power Five school, national champions two out of three years, and it’s an incredible program, that’d be pretty amazing,” he said.

Prior to visiting Clemson, Collins also attended junior days at Wake Forest and West Virginia.

