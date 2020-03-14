Former Clemson receiver has spoken with several NFL teams

Former Clemson wide receiver Diondre Overton wanted to use Clemson’s Pro Day to showcase his athleticism and versatile. He was hopeful he accomplished both of those goals.

Overall, Overton has spoken with several NFL teams since he graduated from the Clemson program following the national championship game in January. He is hopeful this past Thursday’s workouts in front of the 32 NFL teams at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson led to a few more conversions with NFL teams.

Of course, it helps Overton he comes from a Clemson program that has had a long line of success with former wide receivers in the NFL.

How do you think you did?

“I think I had a pretty good day overall. As for how my times went, I had not really asked during my workout.”

Are you too nervous to ask?

“I am, actually! But I felt good out there. I am about to go find out and hopefully it turns out in my favor.”

Who all has been talking to you? Any team in particular?

“Definitely, at the East-West Shrine Game I had a lot of teams come and talk to me. It was the Broncos, the Falcons, the Chargers, the Seahawks. It was a lot of different teams, but I have been in touch with some teams and some teams out here gave me some encouragement today based on a couple of drills I did.”

Is that maybe, “We will draft you encouragement or sign you?” What does that mean?

“I hope so! I need all the encouragement there is. They just got to get me there, I will handle the rest.”

What has this process been like for you?

“It is a humbling process. We have been training ever since we left the national championship game, so I have been working hard and grinding and hopefully it all pays off in the end.”

Was there anything today that you wanted to showcase?

“Not particularly. I wanted to go out and show that I am an athlete. I can do whatever you want me to do. Whether it be in the slot. Whether it be the outside or whether it is in the boundary. I just want to be very versatile and provide versatility to any team that needs me.”

