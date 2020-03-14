Top in-state recruit talks ‘unbelievable’ Clemson visit

Clemson is showing interest in Ahmari Huggins, one of the Palmetto State’s top prospects, and hosted him for the Charlotte game at Death Valley last September.

The class of 2021 wide receiver from Dillon (S.C.) High School returned to campus for another unofficial visit on Monday.

“It was unbelievable!” Huggins told The Clemson Insider after his latest visit. “The coaches, really everything (stood out).”

In addition to taking in a spring practice, Huggins was able to sit in on position and team meetings and said it was the highlight of the visit as it made him feel like one of the players.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound junior, who will be a senior next season, hung out with wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham for much of the day.

“He’s very interested,” Huggins said, “telling me he is still evaluating me and to be patient.”

The No. 3 overall prospect in the Palmetto State according to the 247Sports Composite also had a chance to meet Dabo Swinney for the first time.

“Very intelligent guy,” Huggins said of Clemson’s head coach. “Real easy to get along with I would say! Great hospitality.”

Two dozen programs have extended offers to Huggins, including the likes of Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Duke, Syracuse, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, NC State, Boston College, Virginia and USF.

Huggins said he didn’t grow up a fan of any college football team but would obviously be stoked if he were to score an offer from in-state powerhouse Clemson moving forward.

“I know I sound crazy but I didn’t even watch football growing up,” he said. “It would be big. That’s a top school, not only football wise but also academically.”

As a junior last season, Huggins hauled in 50 catches for 997 yards and 12 touchdowns.

