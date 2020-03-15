Clemson announces Orange & White Spring Game suspended

Clemson University has officially suspended Clemson’s annual Orange & White spring football game, the school announced Sunday night. The game was set for April 4.

Clemson University officials continue to closely monitor the spread of the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) throughout the state of South Carolina, the United States and around the world.

As part of the state of South Carolina’s effort to mitigate residents’ exposure to COVID-19, Gov. Henry McMaster this afternoon ordered the closure of all public schools – including colleges and universities – through March 31.

This declaration does allow Clemson to continue with its previously announced online instruction but will require adjustments to our campus operations and access.

In addition to the governor’s declaration on Sunday, Clemson announced all University events, programs and activities have been suspended through April 5. This includes the 2020 Spring Ring Ceremony, the annual spring football game and all campus tours.

–courtesy Clemson University Communications