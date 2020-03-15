Clemson commit believes Tigers’ 2021 class can be ‘best class ever’

Lakeland (Fla.) Christian School four-star defensive end Cade Denhoff, a top-100 national prospect in the 2021 class, is enjoying life as a Clemson commit.

“Love it,” said Denhoff, who gave his verbal pledge to the Tigers earlier this year. “It’s really awesome.”

Denhoff (6-5, 225) has continued to communicate with Clemson’s staff since he was last on campus for the program’s elite junior day on Jan. 25, after which he publicly committed to the Tigers.

“Nothing new really, just keeping up with me,” Denhoff said of what he has been hearing from the coaches.

Since jumping on board with the Tigers, Denhoff has been trying to help them add even more talent to their 2021 class that currently ranks No. 2 nationally behind only Ohio State in the 247Sports Composite team rankings.

Right now, Denhoff is focusing his efforts on a few top prospects.

“Troy Stellato, Corey Collier and Tony Grimes,” Denhoff said of who he is trying to help the Tigers recruit.

“I think they can get Stellato and Grimes,” he added.

The Tigers currently have 10 commitments for 2021, and it is a “really tight” bunch according to Denhoff.

“We all have a group chat and we talk in there regularly,” he said.

How special does Denhoff believe the Tigers’ 2021 class can be when it’s all said and done?

“The best class ever,” he said.

Denhoff is ranked as the No. 5 strong-side defensive end and No. 60 overall prospect in the 2021 class per 247Sports.

In 12 games as a junior last season, Denhoff recorded 92 total tackles, including 10 for loss, along with 11 sacks, four pass deflections, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

