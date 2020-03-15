Clemson lineman having ‘good conversations’ with NFL teams

Clemson had all four of its starting offensive linemen from the 2019 team back in town this past Thursday to participate in Clemson’s Pro Day at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

After working out at the NFL Scouting Combine last month, former right tackle Tremayne Anchrum focused on his individual drills at Clemson as all 32 NFL teams were in attendance for the event.

At the combine, Anchrum ran a 5.12 in the 40-yard dash and has a 1.77 in the 10-yard shuttle.

Do you feel you did well enough at the combine not to push yourself today?

“Yeah, I wanted to put more of an emphasis on the on-field work and let the coaches see what I can do. So, they can really get a good evaluation of what I can really bring to the team.”

What are you hearing from these NFL teams as a possible draft pick?

“I am not sure. Hopefully, it is one of those three days. If it is not that, then I am just happy to make a team, get rooted and start competing.”

What has this process been like?

“Well, I am not on a team. I went from a student athlete to unemployed. I live in a hotel and stuff. All I do is football. All I do is train, get ready for these drills and get my mind ready to transition from another part of my life. But it has been smooth.”

Do they see you as a tackle or guard?

“Most teams see me as a tackle. I have the ability to play different positions. Most teams have told me there is nothing I can’t do. I just have to find a spot where I can get on the field and help a team win.”

Who have you spoken with?

“A lot! I have talked to a bunch of teams. I really don’t know all of them off the top of my head, but there is a bunch.”

Anything serious with some of them, you think?

“I hope so! I have had good conversations with them. A lot of informal meetings whether it has been here, the combine or the Senior Bowl. So, a lot of good meetings. A lot of good talks. Hopefully, I will be getting that call soon.”

Where do you have official visits?

“None are scheduled as of now. But I know my agent is working hard with coaches and GMs to make that happen.”

How much is your dad helping you through this?

“My Dad is a rock! My Dad is kinda like … he was my manager before my manger. But he has always been like my best friend. My Mom is always there, and she has kind of been my moral support and emotional balance, but my Dad is like my rock. He always holds me down and makes sure I remain the same guy that I am.”

What have you learned from other guys that have gone through this whole process?

“A lot of the guys before me have taught me to always take it one day at a time. Make sure it is always in your hands. Everything you do, every day, you are either working to stay or get better or you’re out. That has been one of the big takeaways from those guys and where they are at, different linemen, not only the offensive linemen but defensive linemen, receivers, all of those guys I talk to that are still in the league today. It is all about who wants to perform. Who wants to work and who is going to contribute to that team?”

