Simpson believes he boosted his draft stock at Pro Day

Not satisfied with his performance at the NFL Combine a couple of weeks ago, former Clemson offensive lineman John Simpson entered the Tigers’ Pro Day on Thursday at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility looking to post stronger results.

“All the time I was training, I just knew I had a better time at doing the short shuttle and the 3-cone drill,” he said. “I was like I know I can do better, so I might as well just go out there and try it.”

The 6-foot-4, 321-pound Simpson recorded a solid time of 1.77 in the short shuttle – to put it into perspective, Isaiah Simmons’ short shuttle time was 1.51 – while also registering a time of 7.97 in the L-drill that was better than the 8.03 time he logged at the combine.

In addition, Simpson ran a 5.18 40-yard dash, besting his 5.24 time at the combine.

“I was just trying to show (NFL teams) that I’m more explosive than most teams may think, more athletic,” he said. “Most teams think that I’m just a bigger guy that can move, but not really move. I was just trying to show them that I can do everything and be agile, and just trying to boost my stock.”

Simpson believes he did just that during the drills and on-field workouts as well.

“Oh, absolutely,” he said. “I think I did really well as far as my get off the ball quick and my pulling and all that stuff. So, I think I did pretty well.”

Simpson had a few upcoming visits with NFL teams get cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, though he was able to meet with a bunch of teams either at the combine or Pro Day, including the Giants, Bills, Buccaneers, Steelers, Saints and Texans.

A two-year starter at guard for the Tigers and consensus All-American in 2019, Simpson has been projected to be taken as high as the second round in the 2020 NFL Draft but says he personally has no inkling of where he will land.

“I don’t really know,” he said. “I put that all in God’s hands. I’m going to just trust in the process and let my ability talk for me. I don’t want to speak on that.”

Simpson, who said he used to be a Patriots fan, admitted he is experiencing some anxiety as he awaits his destination at the next level.

“It’s very difficult, man, not knowing what your next year’s going to look like, not knowing where you’re going to be,” he said. “It’s all difficult, but like I said, I put all my trust in God and wherever I fall, that’s where I fall, and I’m just going to be me wherever I go.”

