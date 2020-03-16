What They Are Saying: DeAndre Hopkins traded from Texans to Cardinals

Former Clemson wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was involved in a blockbuster deal Monday, getting traded from the Houston Texans to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson.

Social media exploded after the news broke. Check out what some people had to say on Twitter about the trade:

The #AZCardinals are receiving WR DeAndre Hopkins in the deal for David Johnson, source said. Bill O’Brien and his crew at it again. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

🚨 Trade Details 🚨#Texans get: • David Johnson

• 2020 2nd-round pick

• 2021 4th-round pick#Cardinals get: • WR DeAndre Hopkins

• 2020 4th-round pick — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) March 16, 2020

Who approved the Nuk trade? Ha, unbelievable. — Chase Brice (@chasebrice7) March 16, 2020

DW4 has to get outta Houston ASAP. They do not care about this man’s wellbeing at all. — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) March 16, 2020

Everyone else is playing chess, Texans are playing “Go Fish”. https://t.co/KQ42Li9y3B — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) March 16, 2020

#Cardinals today — • Transition tag for Kenyan Drake. He has RB1 traits in Kingsbury’s system. • The trade for WR DeAndre Hopkins. Top 5 at the position. Upgraded pass game in AZ + a high-volume target for QB Kyler Murray. — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) March 16, 2020

Holy smokes. Kyler Murray is stoked. Fitzgerald and Hopkins? https://t.co/DK2z595i0m — Anthony Galaviz (@agalaviz_TheBee) March 16, 2020

Over the past five seasons, DeAndre Hopkins has:

▪️504 catches (2nd most in NFL)

▪️6,590 receiving yards (2nd most in NFL)

▪️46 receiving TD (2nd most in NFL) What a day for the Cardinals. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 16, 2020

The 2019 season was a "down" year for DeAndre Hopkins. He was an All-Pro and who ranked tied for third in receptions (104), 11th in receiving yards (1,165), 3rd in 1st down catches (68) — Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) March 16, 2020

This tweet was ahead of it’s time. https://t.co/CGs10yDJKj — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 16, 2020

Life forsure throws you curve balls I guess — Dj Reader (@Djread98) March 16, 2020

This is what the final years of DeAndre Hopkins' contract look like. pic.twitter.com/xN4V1h3IqS — Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) March 16, 2020

