4-star OL target gives the latest

Cordova (Tenn.) Evangelical Christian four-star Dietrick Pennington is one of a select few offensive tackles in the 2021 class that Clemson is recruiting.

The Tigers most recently played host to Pennington during their elite junior day gathering in late January, and he has been staying in touch with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“I text Coach Caldwell every now and then,” Pennington told The Clemson Insider. “We just catch up from time to time.”

Clemson extended an offer to Pennington after he participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp last June. His offer list also includes Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee.

According to Pennington, one school has been recruiting him the hardest.

“Tennessee for sure,” he said.

Pennington has not gone public with a group of favorites but holds the Tigers in high regard.

“Clemson is one of my top schools,” he said.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pounder doesn’t plan to make his college decision until late in the process.

“After my senior football season,” Pennington said of when he wants to commit.

Prior to attending Clemson’s elite junior day, Pennington also traveled to campus for the Tigers’ game against Texas A&M last September.

“I love the environment,” Pennington said when asked what makes Clemson one of his top schools. “Clemson isn’t all about football but making men.”

Pennington is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 prospect from the state of Tennessee and No. 140 overall prospect nationally in the 2021 class.

