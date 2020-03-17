Offer would put Tigers in good spot with elite Texas DT

Keithian Alexander, better known as the “Big Bear”, is one of the most coveted defensive tackle prospects in the 2022 class.

The massive 6-foot-4, 340-pounder has not yet finished his sophomore year at Dallas (Texas) Skyline High School but has already amassed over two dozen scholarship offers and is thoroughly enjoying the recruiting process.

“It’s been going great man,” Alexander told The Clemson Insider. “Just being able to be recruited at this level is a wonderful feeling.”

Because Alexander is sought after by a bunch of programs, it is difficult for him to differentiate any that are recruiting him the hardest right now.

“I’m being highly recruited by all schools,” he said, “but everyone shows lots of love.”

Clemson has not moved on to offering 2022 prospects yet but is showing interest in Alexander and hosted him during the Dabo Swinney Camp last June, and it is one of the schools he wants to check out again after prospects are allowed to resume taking visits (the NCAA suspended recruiting for all Division I sports until April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic).

“Clemson again, USC (Southern Cal), Miami, Minnesota, (Texas) A&M, Bama, LSU,” Alexander said of where he wants to visit when he can.

Oklahoma is the only school Alexander has been able to visit this year. His offer list includes the Sooners along with programs such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Southern Cal, Texas and Texas A&M.

An offer from Clemson, if Alexander receives one, would put the Tigers in a good spot in his recruitment.

“Clemson would definitely stand high on my recruitment list,” he said.

Alexander is ranked as the No. 6 defensive tackle and No. 96 overall prospect in the early 247Sports rankings for the class of 2022.

Get your official Clemson gear right here!