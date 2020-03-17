Swinney discusses spring standouts

Finishing up its ninth day of spring practice with a stadium scrimmage last week, the Clemson football team left campus feeling good about where it was at that point in the spring.

With new faces and veterans alike working hard and looking to take advantage of their opportunities, head coach Dabo Swinney has seen a lot out of this new-look Clemson roster.

Here are some of the players he’s seen the most out of this spring and mentioned following the Tigers’ only scrimmage of spring practice:

LB James Skalski

“It’s almost not fair, I just wish they’d take him out. When you put 9 (Travis Etienne) in there or 47 (Skalski) on defense, they’re just at a different level. He is just such a good football player.”

WR Cornell Powell

“He’s leading the team in receptions this spring and he had a big touchdown catch today. He made another huge one-handed catch as well. He’s playing faster and with more confidence than he ever has. This is the best nine practices he’s had at Clemson. Consistency wise, day in and day out … he’s got a real sense of urgency about him.”

CB LeAnthony Williams

“LeAnthony had a pick today. He’s had a good nine days, especially with people being down. LeAnthony has gotten a ton of work. He’s really gotten a ton of work and has taken advantage of it. I’m proud of him. He made a nice interception today. I think it was the only turnover in the scrimmage.”

S Ray Thornton

“He is having an excellent spring. He’s a guy we haven’t really talked a lot about. We had him redshirt last year and he’s really just had a nice spring.”

CB Fred Davis

“Fred has been one of our bright spots. He’s had the same thing as LeAnthony where he’s getting all kinds of reps. He’s taking advantage of them. He’s long, athletic and we’ve been really pleased with him.”

WR E.J. Williams

“It seems like every day he makes a play. He just flashes about every day.”

S Lannden Zanders

“Lannden Zanders, I keep noticing him. He shows up all the time.”

Get your official Clemson gear right here!