Clemson athletics focused on student athletes, making sure they’re safe

Clemson University, through multiple communications, has asked its students not to come back to Clemson after spring break is complete, as a part of social-distancing to stop the spreading of COVID-19. Of course, this also means student-athletes, where a large percentage have off-campus housing.

“The university has sent out multiple communications for students not to come back. To kind of stay where they are,” Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said to The Clemson Insider on Wednesday. “There is a very small number of students who have applied and because of their circumstances have been accepted to come back into the dormitories. There is a very large population of off campus housing for our student athletes. We will begin to understand early next week what are actual census is as it relates to our student athletes that are in the area here.”

Radakovich said the athletic department’s primary focus, at this point in time, is to make sure its student athletes are in position to begin classes in their e-learning program. As of right now, Clemson has closed it campus and suspended and/or canceled all events through April 5.

“That is kind of where we are. Our big focus right now is to make sure that in the e-learning environment we have, which runs through April 5, at this point, that our student athletes get acclimated to that,” Radakovich said. “It is different than going to class every day, and we want to make sure they are getting off on the right foot academically.

“All of our buildings are closed right now so there really is not any opportunity for any type of recreation at this point in time and, as we all know, all the competitive seasons are complete.”

The athletic department, in communications with their coaches, will get a better sense and understanding of who is in Clemson early next week and making sure its student athletes have the academic support that they need and any mental health opportunities should they need any.

“This is a very stressful time for adults, and I am sure it is a very stressful time for young people, as well,” Radakovich said. “We want to make sure that is all pulled together for what opportunities we might have. We will take are ques from the university on what buildings may be open, if any.”

