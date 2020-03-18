Phenom DE high on Clemson, planning to visit

Derrick LeBlanc is a class of 2023 recruit but doesn’t look like a player who is just finishing up his freshman year of high school. The outstandingly talented defensive end from Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola already stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 230 pounds, so it’s no surprise over a dozen FBS programs have gotten in on him early with offers.

Clemson has not offered any 2022 prospects yet, much less 2023 recruits. However, Brent Venables and the Tigers are showing interest in LeBlanc at this very young stage of his recruiting process, and he had been planning to visit Clemson this month but won’t be able to now that the NCAA has suspended all on-campus and off-campus recruiting until April 15.

“I was supposed to visit March 23,” LeBlanc told The Clemson Insider. “Coach Venables is a really cool guy.”

Although he can’t visit Clemson as soon as he had hoped, LeBlanc still plans to check out the program in person at some point.

“I’m really just trying to go to Clemson, see how it’s like,” he said.

LeBlanc is highly interested in the Tigers for multiple reasons.

“It produces a lot of great talent,” he said. “They produce a lot of NFL talent. The coaches are really good, and it’s a great place to be at. It’s like family over there.”

Schools such as Alabama, Florida State, Miami, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Southern Cal have offered LeBlanc, who still has three seasons of high school football left of play.

His offer list figures to grow a lot moving forward, and he hopes Clemson is one of the schools that comes calling in the future.

“That’d be special because they don’t just offer anybody,” he said. “They make the offer mean something.”

LeBlanc has been to in-state schools Florida, Florida State and Miami and named Tennessee as another school he wants to visit besides Clemson.

