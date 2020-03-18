Slimmed-down Pollard sees hard work pay off

Former Clemson offensive lineman Sean Pollard trained for six weeks ahead of the Tigers’ Pro Day last Thursday at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility and feels all the work he put in paid off with a solid performance.

“I think I had a good day,” he said afterward. “I’m happy with everything. As a competitor, you always want to do a little bit better. But overall, from my training numbers, what I trained for six weeks doing, I was really happy with the day I had.”

Pollard recorded 21 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, ran a 5.26 40-yard dash, and posted vertical and broad jumps of 25.5 inches and 8 feet, 3 inches, respectively.

The two-time All-ACC selection cited slimming down and working on his 40-yard dash as the most challenging parts of his Pro Day prep.

“Honestly, I was so heavy during the season – almost 330 – and I came in at 309 (for Pro Day),” he said. “So, just getting my body back to where I needed to, and just running the 40 … I’m not a track guy. I’m an interior guy, I’m built to do lateral movement, so just getting ready for that overall. But I was happy with what I did.”

Pollard, projected to be a Day 3 pick in April’s NFL Draft or at least land somewhere as an undrafted free agent, spoke with a few teams during the Pro Day.

“They told me I had a good day, and I just thanked them for coming out,” Pollard said. “They don’t have to, so at the end of the day I was just very thankful for them, and it was cool to talk to a few teams.”

The Pro Day workout was especially important for Pollard as he did not receive an invite to the NFL Combine.

“It’s huge, the first time these guys saw me since the East-West (Shrine) game,” he said. “I didn’t play in the East-West game, so it was kind of just all talk, trying to talk myself up, and then today I was able to actually perform. It was nice after the combine drills were done, being able to get back out and do football drills. So, it was nice.”

Pollard played 2,328 snaps over 55 games (38 starts) in his Clemson career, lining up at tackle, guard and center during a four-year span from 2016-19 in which the Tigers went 55-4 and won a pair of national titles.

Pollard started all 15 games for Clemson last season at center and believes it is his best position but is willing to play anywhere along the O-line at the next level.

“As I tell these teams I meet with, I’m going to go where they need me to,” he said. “Like, obviously I’m not a left tackle, but if they need me there I’m going to go out there. But I’m going to do what a team needs me. I have the ability to learn quick and just try to adapt and just be a team player.”

The NFL Draft process has been an enjoyable experience for Pollard, who was able to train in his native Sunshine State.

“It’s been different, but the good part is I was able to go down to South Florida,” he said. “That’s where I was born, so I was able to spend time with my grandmother, my aunt, my uncle down there the entire time, even my grandma every weekend. So, even though I was training, I was able to reconnect with family and be able to hang out with family that I don’t get to see very often.”

