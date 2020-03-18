Williams: ‘I’m excited for what’s to come’

Clemson offensive line signee John Williams is preparing to enroll this summer and doing everything he can to be in the best shape possible when he joins the Tigers in June.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with the four-star prospect from Canton (Ga.) Creekview to get the latest.

“Everything is going great and I’m excited for what’s to come!” Williams said. “I’m just working my tail off in the weight room and on the field in all areas so I can come in ready to roll!”

What is offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell’s message to Williams as he draws closer to summer enrollment?

“That I need to be working hard so that when I get on campus I’m ready to go and compete,” Williams said.

Williams, who expects to play both tackle and guard throughout his career with the Tigers, looks forward to being coached by Caldwell and knows Caldwell will help him develop and hone his craft as an O-lineman.

“It’s going to be awesome to work and learn under him,” Williams said. “He has so much knowledge in his tool belt and I can’t wait to learn what he is going to teach!”

Right now, Williams is happy with where he is from a physical standpoint.

“I am 6-6 and 300 pounds right now and that is where I want to be,” he said.

Williams has a good idea of what to expect when he gets to Clemson in a few months, having spoken to many of the early enrollees in the Tigers’ 2020 class who arrived on campus in January.

“I talk with those guys all of the time,” Williams said. “I only hear good stories out of them. These guys are a great group and I’m proud to be a part of them.”

What does Williams, who committed to Clemson in September 2018, hope to accomplish during his freshman year as a Tiger?

“My goals are to succeed both academically and on the field,” he said. “I can’t wait to be able to train my mind and body at Clemson.”

