4-star safety adds Clemson to growing offer list

A prospect in the 2021 class who has continued to rack up offers this year added another one from Clemson on Thursday.

Beggs (Okla.) four-star safety Kendal Daniels announced the offer via Twitter.

Thus far in 2020, Daniels (6-4, 190) has also picked up offers from Auburn, LSU, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oregon and Texas A&M among others after receiving offers last year from schools such as Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Texas Tech, Nebraska, Minnesota and Arkansas.

Daniels is ranked as high as the No. 4 safety and No. 103 overall prospect in the 2021 class by 247Sports.

