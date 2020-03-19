Clemson Football’s March Madness

This is the Thursday in March when March Madness really takes off. It is normally reserved for the NCAA Tournament, which, unfortunately, COVID-19 has taken from all of us this year.

In honor of the NCAA Tournament, The Clemson Insider has decided to do its own tournament … The Best Clemson Football Teams of All-Time Tournament. Below are what we think are the 64 best teams in Clemson’s football history.

All 25 conference championship teams are represented, all the bowl teams and teams that finished the year nationally ranked. Three of the top four seeds won a national championship–2018, 1981 and 2016–while the 2019 team is the No. 4 overall seed and the 2015 squad, which also lost in the national title game, is the best of the No. 2 seeds.

Tell us what you think. Who do you think are the best teams in Clemson history and who would truly win it all if these teams could duke it out for real on the gridiron? Later today, we will produce the winners of the Day 1 matchups and then keep you updated on TCI throughout the tournament.

Clemson Football’s All-time Best Team Tournament

West

2018 (15-0) 1950 (9-0-1) 2013 (11-2) 1988 (10-2) 1991 (9-2-1) 1959 (9-2) 1977 (8-3-1) 1930 (8-2) 1958 (8-3) 1940 (6-2-1) 2007 (9-4) 2006 (8-5) 1917 (6-2) 1935 (6-3) 1901 (3-1-1) 1914 (5-3-1)

South

1981 (12-0) 1948 (11-0) 1900 (6-0) 1987 (10-2) 1983 (9-1-1) 1986 (8-2-2) 1941 (7-2) 1902 (6-1) 1993 (9-3) 1995 (8-4) 1929 (8-3) 1906 (4-0-3) 1909 (6-3) 1923 (5-2-1) 1965 (6-4) 1918 (5-2)

East

2016 (14-1) 1978 (11-1) 1939 (9-1) 1990 (10-2) 1982 (9-1-1) 2011 (10-4) 1956 (7-2-2) 2000 (9-3) 1955 (7-3) 2005 (8-4) 1928 (8-3) 1903 (4-1-1) 1974 (7-4) 1919 (6-2-2) 1967 (6-4) 1909 (6-3)

Midwest

2019 (14-1) 2015 (14-1) 2017 (12-2) 2012 (11-2) 1989 (10-2) 2014 (10-3) 1938 (7-1-1) 1979 (8-4) 1951 (7-3) 2003 (9-4) 2009 (9-5) 1957 (7-3) 1984 (7-4) 1945 (6-3-1) 1966 (6-4) 1919 (6-2-2)

