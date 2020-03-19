Clemson in top 5 for top-60 national recruit

A top-60 national recruit returned to Clemson earlier this month for another unofficial visit.

Covington (Ga.) Eastside four-star power forward Chauncey Wiggins – the No. 54-ranked prospect in the 2022 class per Rivals – was on campus for the Tigers’ game against Georgia Tech on March 6.

“The visit was nice,” Wiggins told TCI. “The team played well. I like the coaching staff.”

Wiggins received an offer from Clemson last fall when he attended a football game and saw the basketball team practice.

The 6-foot-8, 190-pounder has been staying in touch with Tigers assistant coach Antonio Reynolds Dean.

“He’s telling me just keep going on the weights,” Wiggins said, “like keep getting stronger and keep shooting reps and reps.”

Wiggins feels he would fit in at Clemson because of his ability to put the ball in the basket.

“When I went to the game, I know basically their whole team can shoot, and I can shoot,” he said.

Along with Clemson, Wiggins has earned offers from Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Vanderbilt and Kennesaw State.

Where do the Tigers stand with Wiggins at this early stage of his recruiting process?

“Probably top 5,” he said.

As a sophomore last season, Wiggins averaged nearly a double-double with 13 points and eight rebounds per game.

