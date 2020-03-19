In-state recruit gives Clemson visit rave reviews

One of the prospects Clemson hosted for its junior day March 7 was Collin Sadler (pictured left), a rising junior offensive tackle from Greenville High School.

It marked the first unofficial visit to Clemson for the 6-foot-5, 300-pound class of 2022 recruit with a half dozen scholarship offers under his belt.

“It was great,” Sadler said of the visit. “I’ve got nothing but rave reviews to say about Clemson. It was everything that anyone’s ever cracked it up to be.”

The visit gave Sadler an opportunity to check out the facilities and meet head coach Dabo Swinney and his staff as well as some players.

“I got to take a little tour to start things off,” Sadler said. “I got to see the weight room, the slide — which was, wow! – and got to meet the coaches, the players, and I talked to Dabo for a while. The highlight was probably definitely being able to sit down and eat a little bit of food with the coaches.”

Sadler was also able to watch the Tigers play in a scrimmage as part of spring practice.

“I really enjoyed the culture and the atmosphere of practice,” he said. “It was one of those places where you could really tell that everyone wanted to be there, nothing was forced on them.”

Clemson’s coaches let Sadler know that the program hasn’t offered any 2022 prospects yet but told him they are keeping an eye on him and want to see him work out at the Swinney Camp this summer.

So far, Sadler has collected offers from Virginia Tech, North Carolina, NC State, Louisville, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina and Liberty.

If Sadler were to receive an offer from Clemson in the future, it would obviously have a major impact on the local prospect’s recruitment.

“It would definitely change my recruitment significantly,” he said.

Sadler said he was not raised a Clemson fan nor a South Carolina fan.

“I actually grew up an Alabama fan,” he said. “My dad’s always been one. But after seeing Clemson, he’s definitely changed his mind.”

Besides Clemson, Sadler has visited Virginia Tech, Louisville, NC State, UNC and Notre Dame. Florida and Oklahoma are a couple other schools he wants to check out.

