Clemson’s latest scholarship offer went out Thursday to a four-star prospect from the Lone Star State.

Class of 2021 safety Andrew Mukuba from Austin (Texas) Lyndon B. Johnson reported the offer on Twitter.

Mukuba also has offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, TCU, Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Notre Dame among others.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 9 safety and No. 198 overall prospect in the 2021 class.