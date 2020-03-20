4-star QB with Clemson connections gives the latest

Carrollton (Ga.) four-star quarterback MJ Morris, one of the nation’s top prospects in the 2022 class, has multiple connections to Clemson.

Not only was Morris teammates at Carrollton High with current Clemson freshman linebacker Kevin Swint, but Morris and his family are friends with a couple of former Tiger standouts — linebacker Keith Adams and running back Derrick Witherspoon.

“We live by each other and I played rec ball with their sons,” Morris told The Clemson Insider recently. “Derrick Witherspoon Jr. and I are also teammates at Carrollton. Mr. Witherspoon is also my strength and condition trainer. He’s the absolute best!”

Morris is drawing recruiting interest from Clemson and traveled to campus last summer to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp.

“My dad, Derrick Witherspoon and Keith Adams took me to camp and the staff gave us a wonderful tour of the campus,” Morris said.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound signal-caller returned to Clemson on an unofficial visit for the Texas A&M game in September and is certainly interested in the Tigers as well.

“I love the culture at Clemson,” he said. “They make you feel like you matter as a person and it’s more than football. Everything about Clemson is genuine!”

Morris wants to get back to Clemson again so his mother can check it out, too.

“I really want to visit because my mother has been to a game but she hasn’t seen the campus,” he said.

So far, Morris has received offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech among others, and his list of nearly two dozen offers figures to keep growing moving forward with two years of high school football still ahead of him.

Morris was getting ready to make several visits this spring before the NCAA suspended all on-campus and off-campus recruiting until at least April 15 due to the coronavirus.

“I had planned on visiting Penn State, Michigan, Florida State and possibly Oregon,” he said.

Morris is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback and No. 41 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

As a sophomore last season, he threw for 2,186 yards and 20 touchdowns with only six interceptions while also rushing for 379 yards and eight touchdowns on 58 carries.

Get your official Clemson gear right here!