Top N.C. OL plans to reschedule Clemson visit

Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook offensive tackle Diego Pounds had been planning to make some more college visits this spring, including one to Clemson later this month.

Unfortunately, his visit schedule has been nixed due to the coronavirus outbreak, which caused the NCAA to suspend all in-person recruiting through at least April 15.

Pounds (6-6, 305) does plan to reschedule his trip to Tigertown as soon as he can after prospects are allowed to hit the road again. There are several other schools he wants to check out as well.

“I was supposed to be at Clemson on the 30th,” he said. “I’m going to take a visit to Clemson, Miami, some local visits like Duke, (NC) State, Wake Forest. I was probably going to take one down to LSU. I’ll probably take one to Oregon this summer.”

Pounds, a class of 2021 prospect, has seen his recruitment explode this year with more than a dozen programs extending scholarship offers including LSU, Penn State, NC State, Virginia Tech, Miami, Louisville, Tennessee, Oregon, Syracuse, Arkansas and Arizona State.

Duke was first to offer last November, followed by Appalachian State, Temple and Illinois.

Clemson has not offered Pounds to date, though offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell reached out recently to express interest.

“We just started communicating around like March 8, and I was supposed to go down there for the 30th and now the whole thing’s going down and stuff like that, so we’re just talking,” Pounds said.

“He was just telling me he can’t wait to see me and stuff like that. We’re not communicating too much about football, he’s just telling me to make sure I keep working and stuff during this time period.”

Pounds is interested in Clemson and familiar with the program as one of his hometown friends, Mitchell Mayes, is a true freshman offensive lineman for the Tigers.

“I like Clemson,” Pounds said. “It’s a really great program to be a part of. I have a friend that’s playing up there now, Mitchell Mayes, and me and him are good friends because he’s from where I’m from and we talk about stuff.”

Clemson is looking to round out its 2021 O-line class with another tackle take or maybe two, and Pounds is a candidate to earn an offer from the Tigers if they choose to expand their board.

“It would mean a lot,” Pounds said of a potential Clemson offer. “I mean, they’re champions over there, man. So, if they’re taking time to show interest in me, it really means something. If they offer me, it would change a lot.”

Prior to the NCAA instituting a dead period in response to the coronavirus, Pounds was able to visit Virginia Tech, NC State, Tennessee and Duke earlier this month.

