Catching up with Clemson commit Beaux Collins

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star wide receiver Beaux Collins is a big part of Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class, which is shaping up to be one of the best in the country.

Collins (6-4, 195), a top-60 national prospect, committed to the Tigers while on a visit for their elite junior day in late January and couldn’t be happier with his decision.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Collins about a number of topics including life as a Clemson commit.

“Man, it’s great right now,” he said. “Just enjoying all the love I’m getting from some of the fans, and just building a relationship with the coaches more now is exciting to me.”

Clemson’s staff is letting Collins know how much they are looking forward to getting him on campus for good next year, and he is continuing to strengthen his bond with new receivers coach Tyler Grisham.

“I’ve been hearing a lot of things like they’re excited to have me and can’t wait for me to get back out there and most importantly become a Tiger actually,” Collins said. “And I’ve been learning from Coach Grisham, more right now things off of the field. He’s helping me become a better young man.”

Collins has chatted with his former St. John Bosco teammate and future Clemson teammate, DJ Uiagalelei, about how he has enjoyed being a Tiger thus far after enrolling early in January.

“He said he loves it,” Collins said. “I know he’s really close with his parents and his brother, but from what he’s told me, he really loves it out there and it’s been treating him well.”

Collins is one of two wide receiver commits in Clemson’s 2021 class as it stands now, along with Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake four-star Dacari Collins.

According to Beaux, the Tigers are looking to take just one more receiver this cycle, and he is doing his best to help recruit a couple of candidates for the final available spot.

“I’m really trying to add Troy Stellato and Emeka (Egbuka),” he said. “Those are pretty two outstanding receivers in my class. If we had one of those guys jump on board with us, that would be amazing.”

Beaux has a great relationship with the other commits in Clemson’s 2021 class including fellow California native Korey Foreman, the nation’s top-ranked prospect.

The class currently ranks second nationally behind Ohio State, and Beaux thinks it will end up being one of the best collections of talent in program history.

“This class is just like the class with DJ and them (in 2020) — I feel like it’s going to be one of the greatest classes Clemson has had,” he said. “We should win a lot of football games, a lot of championships. And with Korey Foreman, me and him talk, I’d say every week. That’s my guy, and we have a group chat with all the commits that we talk in every now and then, joke around and stuff like that. So, we should pretty close coming into our freshman year.”

Beaux, who plans to be a midyear enrollee, is ranked as the country’s No. 7 receiver and No. 56 overall prospect nationally according to the 247Sports Composite.

