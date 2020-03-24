Higgins continues to look like a solid first-round pick

Some wondered if Tee Higgins not performing at the NFL Combine and then struggling at times during his workout at Clemson’s Pro Day might cost him a first-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. So far, it doesn’t seem that way.

The former Clemson receiver has so far landed in the first round of both major mock drafts that have been released in the last week, including Mel Kiper, Jr.’s 3.0 Mock Draft, which was released Tuesday on ESPN.com. Kiper has the Las Vegas Raiders selecting Higgins at No. 19 in his mock draft.

Last week, Sports Illustrated had the 6-foot-4 receiver going No. 31 to the San Francisco 49ers.

Following a highly productive three-year career at Clemson, during which he amassed 135 receptions for 2,448 yards and 27 receiving touchdowns, Higgins is expected to be taken in the late first or early second round of the draft.

Higgins ran a 4.54 in the 40-yard dash at Clemson’s Pro Day.

Besides Higgins, Kiper has former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons coming off the board at No. 4 to the New York Giants. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah lists Simmons as the No. 3 overall prospect on his draft board.

Cornerback A.J. Terrell, who SI.com had going No. 29 to Tennessee in their mock draft, was not in Kiper’s first-round.

Kiper also list Simmons and Higgins as two of his top 25 prospects in the NFL Draft. He has Simmons No. 4 on his big board and Higgins at No. 20 overall. Higgins is the No. 4 wide receiver prospect behind Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb of Oklahoma and Henry Ruggs of Alabama.

“It’s the size that sticks out with Higgins,” Kiper wrote. “He has a huge frame to create mismatches. But he is also a better-than-expected route runner, and he helped stretch the field for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He can box out smaller cornerbacks in the red zone, and he can high-point the ball on sideline throws.”

Simmons is listed as his No. 1 outside linebacker. Terrell is listed as his No. 8 cornerback on his big board.

Other former Tigers making Kiper’s big board include former offensive linemen John Simpson and Tremayne Anchrum and safety Tanner Muse.

Simpson and Anchrum are both listed in the top 10 at Kiper’s guard positions. Simpson is ranked No. 5, while Anchrum is No. 9. Anchrum of course played his entire career at Clemson as its right tackle, but he said after his Pro Day workout in Clemson on March 12 that he was hearing from NFL people they might work him inside.

Muse is ranked No. 10 on Kiper’s big board at the safety positions. Muse officially ran a 4.38 at the NFL Combine.

The 2020 NFL Draft will be held April 23-25 in Paradise, Nevada.

