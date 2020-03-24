Lawrence’s GoFundMe for COVID-19 approved, says NCAA was not the bad guy

Trevor Lawrence says the NCAA is not the bad guy everyone is making them out to be.

The Clemson quarterback addressed his fans and followers through his Instagram story Tuesday night explaining what all went down since Clemson made him and his girlfriend, Marissa Mowry, take down their GoFundMe Page Tuesday afternoon to help patients of COVID-19 and their families.

Lawrence and Mowry started the page Monday and gained a lot of support from Clemson fans. However, Mowry came out Tuesday apologizing to the fans because the NCAA asked her and Lawrence to take it down.

However, this evening, the NCAA came out on Twitter saying, “The NCAA did not ask Clemson student-athlete Trevor Lawrence to take down his fundraiser for COVID-19 patients and their families.”

The NCAA did not ask Clemson student-athlete Trevor Lawrence to take down his fundraiser for COVID-19 patients and their families. https://t.co/5oaG75LNQC pic.twitter.com/fUaux6SXdi — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 24, 2020

“Everyone has made them out to be the bad guy, but it was more of just the rules that have already been in place,” Lawrence said. “They have done a really good job of responding and actually allowing us to do it.”

Lawrence took to Instagram Tuesday night to explain the miscommunication from Clemson and the NCAA.

“We just wanted to say that it was not necessarily the NCAA doing anything bad,” he said. “They were not trying to stop us from raising money for this cause. It was more of just the rules that are in place that (Clemson’s) compliance department was following just to make sure we were in the clear as an organization, that we were doing things the right way.

“We weren’t exactly going by the rules, so we had to take that down and we were just trying to make sure we were okay. But the NCAA … shout out to the NCAA. Thank y’all so much for granting a waiver. They are allowing us to raise money now, to continue to raise money for what we were doing originally.”

Lawrence said they will take some time Tuesday night to start the GoFundMe Page back up. He said they want to figure out exactly how they want to do it order to be efficient and to help as many people as possible.

“We will get that ironed out,” he said.

Mowry said she was very appreciative to all the Clemson fans and others who stepped up and supported them in trying to help everyone out with COVID-19.

“It has been really awesome to see everyone that wants to help, and we look forward to sharing with you guys what we come up with,” she said.

