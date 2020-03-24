Parks details Clemson workout plan amidst COVID-19

Clemson’s spring football practice was cut short because of the coronavirus outbreak, but Tigers’ offensive line signee Walker Parks is not letting the pandemic stop him from working out by himself as he prepares to join the team ahead of August camp.

Parks, who is expected to enroll this summer after signing in December, is doing his best to stay in shape so he will be ready to compete when he arrives on campus.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Parks, a top-50 national prospect from Lexington, Ky., about what he is hearing from offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell, his training program and more:

TCI: What has Caldwell told you and the other summer enrollee offensive linemen (Trent Howard and John Williams) about working out amidst COVID-19?

Parks: “Coach Caldwell reached out to us and made sure we are staying in shape and lifting. It sucks spring ball and everything got canceled but I wasn’t able to participate anyway so it hasn’t thrown me off too bad.”

TCI: What have you personally been doing to stay in shape?

Parks: “I sat down with (strength and conditioning) coach (Joey) Batson and he gave me a training book that I’ve been following for the last couple months so I’m just sticking to that.”

TCI: What does your training consist of?

Parks: “The book has me doing a lot of power cleaning and hang cleaning in between bench and squat but I modify some of the lifts and some days I do my own stuff. Today (Monday) is heavy squat, shoulders and core. Trying to incorporate lifts for smaller muscles that don’t always get full attention during a lift.”

TCI: What are you at weight wise now and what is your target weight for when you arrive to Clemson?

Parks: “I’m at about 297 as of (Monday) morning. I’m good where I’m at, if I can gain more clean weight I will but I’ll lose a few pounds when conditioning comes around, so I’ll probably come in around 290-295.”

TCI: What are your goals for your freshman season?

Parks: “I want to fight for the starting spot.”

Parks is ranked as the No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 49 overall prospect in the 2020 recruiting class according to the 247Sports Composite.

