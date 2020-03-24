Top Texas TE optimistic about potential Clemson offer

Spring (Texas) Klein Oak tight end Logan Tanner is on the radars of numerous Power Five programs, including Clemson, and has a chance to be one of the top players at his position in the 2022 class. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder received his first offer from Baylor earlier this year and saw his recruitment pick up during the contact period in January when college coaches were able to visit his school.

There has been a lull in recruiting for Tanner and other recruits across the country for the past 10 days since the NCAA decided to suspend all on-campus and off-campus recruiting through at least April 15 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tanner was able to check out Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M program toward the end of January and looks to showcase his talent on the college camp circuit later this spring and in the summer ahead of his junior season in 2020.

“I really had a great unofficial visit to Texas A&M to meet Coach Fisher,” Tanner said. “However, now with the dead period in February being extended due to COVID-19, things have really slowed.

“Other schools reaching out in January and showing some strong interest have been Norte Dame, UPenn and Northwestern. Then with the recent TE coaching changes at UTexas, Baylor and UF, things have been a little slower, but I’m really looking forward to having strong summer camps at each of these schools and repping not only myself but my school, Klein Oak.”

Tanner camped at Clemson last summer and plans to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp again in June. He also made an unofficial visit to Death Valley for the Wofford game in November.

While the Tigers have not yet offered any 2022 recruits, they have shown substantial early interest in Tanner, and he thinks a future offer from Clemson may be in the cards.

“I have had a very positive experience with all my recruiting at Clemson,” he said. “Being a sophomore I’m extremely early in the process and I highly respect the fact that Clemson is more traditional in offering juniors and seniors. I’m looking forward to having a great year this year at Klein Oak and I’m looking forward to my junior season and continuing to have a good relationship with all the coaches at Clemson. I have a strong belief that if I have a great season this year, I could potentially earn an offer.”

Tanner said he also intends to camp at Notre Dame in May, Florida after Clemson in June and Pennsylvania in late June as well as all the major Texas universities during the camp season.

It figures to only be a matter of time before more offers roll in for Tanner, who is simply enjoying the process right now. If an offer from Clemson comes in down the road, it would be one of his top choices.

“It’s been a blast so far to be honest,” he said of the recruiting process. “If let’s say I am fortunate enough to have earned an offer from Clemson within the next year and have an opportunity to be a part of the ‘ALL IN’ culture, I would have to pray about it and talk to my family. I believe my commitment to schools I would like to further my education at would be coming close to that point, with Clemson at the very top.”

Tanner describes himself as a reliable tight who can bring value to a college team with his ability to move the sticks and find the end zone when given an opportunity.

“(Schools) can always trust me and I can always guarantee them a catch with at least a couple yards after catch,” he said. “I can capture the first down and help the chains keep moving. In red-zone situations I can always be the big body in the end zone hungry for 6.”

Tanner has an uncle who is a Clemson grad, and Tanner has been training for the last couple of weeks with Justin Allen, the younger brother of former Tiger star tight end Dwayne Allen.

