In-state, dual-threat QB gives recruitment update

Raheim Jeter is one of the top young quarterback prospects in the Palmetto State and lives about an hour and a half away from Clemson in Spartanburg, S.C.

The rising sophomore dual-threat signal-caller enrolled at Spartanburg High earlier this year after transferring from Greer and has already collected over a half dozen offers.

The Tigers are showing early interest in Jeter and hosted him as an unofficial visitor for the Charlotte game at Death Valley last September.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with the 6-foot-3, 220-pound recruit, who hopes to return to campus before too long.

“Sometime this summer,” Jeter said of when he is looking to visit Clemson again.

Jeter was scheduled to make a few college trips this spring before the NCAA shut down recruiting on and off campus until at least April 15 due to COVID-19.

“I had a few visits set up but those got cancelled due to the dead period — Arkansas, Florida and Georgia,” he said. “Hopefully we can figure something out to reschedule them. Those were the only schools I plan on visiting right now unless something else comes up.”

Jeter’s offer list, which should continue to grow in the coming years, currently includes Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Missouri, Virginia Tech, Memphis and Charlotte.

The Tigers don’t extend offers to freshmen or sophomore recruits, but they have expressed to Jeter that he is high on their board for the 2023 class.

So, how would Clemson fit into his recruitment if it pulls the trigger on a future offer?

“Right now they would be in the same place as everyone else in my recruiting,” Jeter said, “but depending on the relationships we build, how I bond with their staff and how Clemson feels overall, that could put them ahead of some schools as well as behind some schools.”

“I love the offense they run and how they utilize their players,” he added of his interest in the Tigers.

Jeter, who feels Virginia Tech is recruiting him the hardest early on, has a timeframe for when he hopes to render his decision, though it isn’t set in stone.

“I’d like to commit around the spring of my junior year,” he said. “That’s the ideal date but it could be earlier or later, just depends on if I feel like I’ve made the right decision.”

Jeter hasn’t let the coronavirus pandemic stop him from hitting the field to work on his craft:

Got some good quarantine work in today✅ pic.twitter.com/0VeZ2ZxZM1 — Raheim Jeter  (@RaheimJ1) March 17, 2020

