Swinney updates Clemson Football program during COVID-19 crisis

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney spoke publicly Wednesday for the first time about the COVID-19 crisis and what affects it has had on the Clemson Football program.

Swinney reports he, his staff and the players are all safe and no one has COVID-19. He also addresses how the coronavirus pandemic has affected his program, spring practice, Clemson University and the world as we know it.

Swinney also delivers a State of the Program address in this 42-minute video released by the Clemson Football Program.

