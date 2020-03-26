Latest on 5-star OT Tristan Leigh

Clemson has its sights set on landing an elite offensive tackle or two to close out its 2021 O-line class, which currently features four-center Ryan Linthicum and four-star guard Marcus Tate.

One OT target the Tigers are recruiting as a priority is Fairfax (Va.) Robinson five-star Tristan Leigh, a consensus top-30 national prospect according to the major services.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Leigh, who continues to stay in touch with Tigers’ offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I just talk with Caldwell about quarantine life,” he said.

Leigh first visited Clemson for the Florida State game last fall before returning to campus for the program’s elite junior day Jan. 25, when he received an offer from the Tigers.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pounder told TCI he is planning to make his way back to Tigertown at some point in the foreseeable future.

“Probably sometime in the summer,” he said.

Recruits are not allowed to visit college campuses right now as the NCAA suspended all in-person recruiting until at least April 15 due to the coronavirus, but Leigh has some trips in mind that he is looking to make after the dead period ends.

“I want to see the Florida schools that offered (Florida, Florida State, Miami) and Oklahoma,” he said.

In addition to the aforementioned schools, Leigh’s offer list includes LSU, Penn State, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Notre Dame, Michigan, Texas A&M, Virginia and Virginia Tech among others.

Does Leigh have a timetable for when he wants to narrow down his recruitment or make his decision?

“Nah I don’t,” he said.

Leigh checks in as the No. 4 offensive tackle and No. 15 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports itself tabs him as the No. 29 overall prospect in the class, while Rivals ranks him No. 26 and ESPN slots him in at No. 28.

