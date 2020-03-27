No. 1 S.C. prospect gives update on recruitment

Greer (S.C.) four-star wide receiver Jaleel Skinner has scored several new offers this month, and many more are likely coming for the top class of 2022 prospect as he moves forward in the recruiting process.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Skinner, who is drawing interest from the Tigers and made an unofficial visit to Death Valley for a game last season.

The state of South Carolina’s top-ranked 2022 recruit is planning to return to campus soon.

“I know I’ll be back for camp this summer,” he said.

That is, of course, assuming prospects will be allowed to visit college campuses again by then. Right now, recruits cannot make visits as the NCAA suspended all in-person recruiting until at least April 15 due to the coronavirus.

Skinner (6-5, 205) did not have any visits scheduled, so the dead period instituted by the NCAA didn’t impact him in that way, but there are a couple schools he is looking to check out when he can.

“Hopefully Tennessee and Penn State,” he said.

Florida, Tennessee, Penn State and Arkansas have all offered Skinner since March 7, joining South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Appalachian State on his offer sheet. According to Skinner, Texas A&M is also showing interest.

Skinner has a timeframe in mind for when he wants to make his college decision down the road.

“I was thinking maybe at the end of my senior season,” he said.

There is a long way to go in Skinner’s recruitment with two seasons of high school football still ahead of him, but Clemson will certainly have his attention if it gives him an offer in the future.

“They would be one of my top schools,” he said.

Skinner is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Palmetto State, No. 10 wide receiver nationally and No. 72 overall prospect in the 2022 class per 247Sports.

