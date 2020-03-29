Latest on Alabama legacy, Clemson signee Howard

In a few months when he begins his college career, Trent Howard will be coached by a man whom his father played college football with.

Howard’s dad, Johnny, was teammates with Dabo Swinney at Alabama, including during its 1992 national championship season, and is extremely excited to see his son join Swinney’s program at Clemson.

“He is absolutely thrilled!” Howard told The Clemson Insider recently. “My dad thinks the world of Coach Swinney and his entire staff! I have been going to camp up there since the 7th grade and it has always felt like home!”

Howard, who signed with Clemson in December out of Briarwood Christian School in Birmingham, Ala., is doing his best to stay in shape at home as he gets ready to enroll this summer.

“I have been, I actually have weight equipment in my basement,” he said.

Asked what kind of weightlifting he has been partaking in, Howard answered, “Squats, bench press, power cleans. Main stuff along with some other stuff as well.”

Howard is 6-foot-4 and currently weighs 285 pounds. He said the Tigers haven’t given him a target weight they want him to be at when he arrives on campus.

“I am just trying to put on the right kind of weight now,” he added.

Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell has been staying in touch with Howard to see how he and his family are doing amid the coronavirus crisis.

“He’s just been checking in on me and my family during these times,” Howard said, adding that they are doing well.

One of the most versatile offensive linemen in the Clemson freshman class, Howard played all five positions on the line in high school. He expects to be an interior lineman for the Tigers, either a guard or center.

Howard is slated to enroll at the school in June. What are his goals for his freshman year?

“I want to contribute to the team in whatever role I am asked to play,” he said, “as well as making good grades and being a positive impact on the program.”

