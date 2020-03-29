Oklahoma standout high on Clemson

Edmond (Okla.) Santa Fe four-star linebacker Collin Oliver is getting ready to narrow down his recruitment. The No. 9 inside linebacker in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports, plans to release his top eight schools this Friday, April 3.

Although Clemson doesn’t figure to make the cut, as Oliver doesn’t have an offer from the program at this point in the process, he is highly interested in the Tigers and told TCI they would have a place among his favorites should they decide to extend an offer before he makes his decision.

“They would be for sure if I was offered from the school,” he said.

Oklahoma State was first to offer Oliver (6-2, 220) last May before schools such as Iowa State, Texas Tech, Nebraska and Colorado followed suit. Arkansas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, TCU, Utah and Boise State have all thrown their hats in the ring since the calendar turned to 2020.

As for Clemson, Oliver has been in contact with members of the staff through Twitter.

“Nothing major as of now,” Oliver said of what he’s been hearing from the Tigers. “Just that they are interested in me.”

Oliver has not visited Clemson to check out the program in person, though it is something he is interested in doing, and he explained why he has taken a liking to the Tigers from afar.

“Just the fact they are a winning program,” he said, “and have had a lot of success developing players and getting them in the right shape to go to the league.”

Looking ahead, Oliver hopes to have his recruitment wrapped up by the time his senior football campaign rolls around.

“I’m looking to commit before our season starts really,” he said.

Oliver had a couple of visits scheduled that were cancelled when the NCAA suspended all in-person recruiting until at least April 15 due to COVID-19, so he intends to reschedule those trips.

“I was supposed to visit OU and Arkansas,” he said, “and I plan to visit those two after the dead period.”

Get your official Clemson gear right here!