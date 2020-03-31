Clemson extends new 2021 QB offer

Clemson has extended a new offer to a four-star quarterback in the class of 2021.

Christian Veilleux of the Bullis School in Potomac, Md., reported the offer via Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Veilleux visited Clemson in January and was scheduled to return in March before the NCAA suspended all in-person recruiting due to the coronavirus.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder also has offers from Duke, Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan, Kentucky, Boston College, Louisville, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among others.

Previously, Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga five-star Caleb Williams had been the only quarterback in the 2021 class with an offer from Clemson.

Veilleux is originally from Ontario, Canada.