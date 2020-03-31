Simms declares for the NBA Draft

Clemson basketball player Aamir Simms declared himself eligible for the NBA Draft, he announced on Twitter Tuesday night.

Simms, a junior, was the Tigers’ leading scorer in 2019-’20, while earning third-team All-ACC honors.

The forward averaged 13.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this past season, helping the Tigers advance to the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He played in 30 of the Tigers’ 31 games.

Like other former Tigers have done in the past, Simms said he will maintain his eligibility while he goes through the draft process. Jaron Blossomgame entered his name into the draft pool following his junior season in 2016, but he maintained his eligibility and came back for his senior year. Donte Grantham did the same the following year in 2017, and two years ago in 2018, former Tigers Shelton Mitchell and Marcquise Reed did it.

In each case, they all returned to Clemson for their senior seasons.