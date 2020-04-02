5 NFL teams showing serious interest in Clemson lineman

In a year when things are a little different with the draft process, Tremayne Anchrum has made the best of it.

When he is not working out, watching the Star Wars saga or playing video games, the former Clemson offensive tackle has been talking to NFL teams, and a lot of them it seems. Anchrum of course is waiting for the 2020 NFL Draft, which is scheduled for April 23-25.

Though the draft will be a little bit different this year, Anchrum is excited to hear his named called at some point during the three-day event, which will be held virtually.

Despite some coaches and general managers asking that the draft be delayed for the time being so they can have a little more time to evaluate prospects, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wants to push forward and keep everything on time. Goodell will be located in a central hub where he will announce the picks with additional video connectivity at all 32 team locations.

As for the prospects, the NFL still wants the event to be as “life-changing” as it can.

Anchrum hopes it’s a “life-changing” event for him. He said Thursday on “The Qualk and Kelly Show” on 105.5 The Roar in Clemson that he has had good conversations with “a bunch” of teams. However, there are five teams he is really encouraged about heading into the final three weeks before the draft.

The 6-foot-2, 315-pound offensive lineman says his conversations with the Arizona Cardinals, the L.A. Chargers, the New Orleans Saints, the Cleveland Browns and the N.Y. Giants have really stood out above the rest.

Though some teams are concerned about Anchrum’s height, others like his flexibility on the offensive line. He has been asked about playing left and right tackle, of course, but also about playing the guard positions and center.

“Some teams say I can start at left guard for them,” he said. “I could backup at tackle if needed. Some other teams say, ‘you would be a fantastic center because of your ability to think and problem solve, your movement’ and things like that. I have had a lot of good conversations with teams that say, ‘Hey, you can play tackle for us, today!’

“So, really, just a lot of flexibility in positions I can play in the NFL. That is only going to help me more as I go through my career.”

Anchrum played on an offensive line that helped Clemson average 240.4 yards per game on the ground, which ranked second in the ACC and 13th nationally. The Tigers 6.4 yards per rush led the country. Their 45 rushing touchdowns finished tied for second.

Clemson gave up just 1.2 sacks per game, which ranked 11th nationally.

The NFL coaches he has spoken to have told Anchrum he is one of the better overall players they have seen from the offensive linemen. They like his versatility and his willingness to play any or all positions on the offensive line.

“That is one of the things I wanted to show them is that there is nothing I can’t do,” he said. “I always talk about ability and what you are willing to learn, but there is nothing I can’t do. I am confident in that. I have shown them I can play multiple positions and that I am a team guy. I am willing to put it on the line for them and that is kind of thing I showed them on Pro Day, and I was proud of it.”

