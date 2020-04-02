Clemson visit felt ‘like home’ for highly regarded Virginia OL

Last month, Clemson played host to an offensive lineman from the Old Dominion who is touted as one of the top 150 prospects in the 2022 class regardless of position.

Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt tackle Gunner Givens, ranked No. 137 nationally by 247Sports, was on campus March 9 for an unofficial visit.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound prospect was able to check out the facilities, watch the Tigers practice and spend time with the coaches, especially offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“It was great,” Givens told The Clemson Insider recently. “Coach Caldwell as well as the rest of the staff made it feel like home. The best facilities in the country is a plus as well.”

A couple of things in particular stood out to Givens during the visit.

“I would say watching how they approach every day as a challenge,” he said, “and watching how they operate practice.”

Givens primarily plays tight end and defensive end for his high school team, but Clemson like most other schools views him as an O-tackle at the next level.

Caldwell and the Tigers let Givens know where he stands with them early in the recruiting process.

“They don’t offer sophomores,” Givens said. “They said they are very interested, to keep in touch as much as possible and get down there as much as possible.”

“I believe if I have a good junior year they’ll offer,” he added.

Givens has garnered over a dozen offers to date from schools such as Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, NC State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Clemson will certainly have his attention if it joins the mix with an offer in the future.

“Definitely a great school,” he said. “It would be an amazing offer to have. I will have to take some more visits to feel them out a little better but that would be a big-time offer.”

Givens was scheduled to check out a couple of other schools following his Clemson visit but couldn’t make those trips after the NCAA suspended all in-person recruiting due to the coronavirus.

“I had visits planned for Penn State and Ohio State but both of those were cancelled,” he said.

Givens, who claims no favorites in his recruitment right now, checks in as the No. 15 offensive tackle in the early 247Sports rankings for the class of 2022.

