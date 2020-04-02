Though its been a unique process, Wallace ‘dreamed about being here’

During these tough times, it’s good to have some positive stories.

On the day when everything started to get canceled, Clemson hosted and completed one of the last sports events of the spring when it hosted its annual Pro Day at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson. At the time, with the COVID-19 pandemic just starting to grow in the United States, no one at the facility had any idea this was going to be last event at Clemson for quite some time.

For Clemson’s K’Von Wallace, it was a day he had been waiting on for a long time.

“I dreamed about being here and being in this position,” the former safety said at the time. “Being at Pro Day, I remember last year thinking, ‘I am going to be here one day.’ I dreamed about being at the combine and this process. I just felt how good of a player I am, that I am very thankful, and this is very humbling. I am excited for what’s next for sure.”

What is next for Wallace and some of his former Clemson teammates is the 2020 NFL Draft, which is still scheduled from April 23-25. Despite some coaches and general managers asking that the draft be delayed for the time being so they can have a little more time to evaluate prospects, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wants to push forward and keep everything on time.

Goodell will be located in a central hub where he will announce the picks with additional video connectivity at all 32 team locations. As for the prospects, the NFL still wants the event to be as “life-changing” as it can. Wallace is one of several former Clemson players hoping to hear his name called by Goodell during the three-day event.

Obviously, this has been a unique year for players going through the draft process. The lead up to the draft has been like no other. Prospects are not allowed to physically meet with teams which has hurt the pre-draft process. Most colleges never got the opportunity to host their Pro Days for their former players, leaving scouts, general manager and coaches with only film and video conferences as the only means to evaluate players.

Clemson is one of the few places where its former players got an opportunity to work out for pro scouts. Seven former players—Wallace, Isaiah Simmons, Tee Higgins, A.J. Terrell, John Simpson, Tanner Muse and Tremayne Anchrum—also got the luxury of performing and interviewing with NFL teams at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.

“I enjoyed talking to every team. Just being in the same room with these head coaches and general managers. I look at them as celebrities,” Wallace said about his combine experience. “To be there and talking to those guys and them telling me how they see me in their system and what can I do for their team, whether that is at nickel or at safety, blitzing and all these different things they talk about with my ability. It is definitely a blessing for sure.”

With his draft process over, besides video conferencing with NFL teams, Wallace felt like he did all he could with the opportunities he received since January.

“I wanted to showcase my tremendous ball skills. Showcase I can go out there and play any position,” he said. “Showcase my hands, my feet, my quickness in and out of breaks. I felt smooth. I felt confident. I felt relaxed. I just wanted to show that I can perform when the lights are on.”