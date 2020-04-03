Swinney not sure why Alabama allowed to use Apple Watches

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says they cannot track if a player is working out during this time of quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a much different answer than the one Nick Saban said the Alabama Football program is able to do.

On Thursday, Saban told reporters his players are wearing Apple Watches so the strength coaches can track their remote workouts during this time of isolation.

When asked if Clemson players were wearing Apple Watches, as well, in order to see the progress of their workouts, Swinney said that is not how Clemson interpreted the rule.

“We are not allowed to track our guys,” the Tigers’ coach said. “Maybe they got a different interpretation or something. There are a lot of different interpretations out there right now. The one thing is we can provide them a workout. We can send them a video on how certain things work, but right now, we can’t observe them.”

Swinney says the coaches, from the what he understands, can’t just check the box and watch their players do the workouts.

“We can’t require that, so right now they will not sign off on us to do that because, basically, we could be holding them accountable to that,” Swinney said. “Now, we can hold them accountable for our meetings. They have to show up for football meetings. We can meet, talk ball, go through our films and go through our cutups. Just like we are sitting in our meeting room.”

Other than tracking the players workouts, Swinney says there is nothing else they can’t do. He said they are actually allowed to have up to four hours a week with each player for meetings, instruction and other things.

“There is nothing we cannot do,” he said. “That is really exciting because it is allowing us to really grow our team and really keep them together and keep then engaged and give them that community every single day. Right now, [Apple Watch] is not something that we can do. But again, from conference to conference, there is all these different interpretations.”

Clemson fans now is the time to support the local businesses.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame