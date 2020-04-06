Clemson Flashback: '11 Tigers snap Auburn's 17-game winning streak

Clemson snapped Auburn’s 17-game winning streak with a 38-24 victory at Death Valley on Sept. 17, 2011. Auburn’s 17-game winning streak was the longest winning streak snapped by a Clemson team in the program’s history, at the time.

The win was Clemson’s best since winning at No. 8 Miami in 2009. It also improved the Tigers’ record to 3-0 against the defending national champions at Memorial Stadium and first since 1991.

The Tigers gained 624 yards of offense that day at Death Valley, the third most against an SEC opponent at the time.

Relive all the action from Clemson’s win over No. 21 Auburn in this photo gallery. LINK

