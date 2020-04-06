Clemson loses director of recruiting

Phillip Pearson, the director of recruiting for men’s basketball at Clemson, has left the Clemson program after being hired at the University of Alabama-Birmingham. UAB announced Monday, Pearson is joining head coach Andy Kennedy’s staff as an assistant coach.

Pearson was hired by Brownell last June after being let go at Georgia following the 2018-’19 season. He has been a college coach for more than 20 years and spent 10 years at Georgia prior to coming to Clemson.

This past season, Clemson finished with a 16-15 record and was 9-11 in the ACC. The Tigers did, however, garner wins over three top 6 teams—Duke, Louisville and Florida State—in one season for the first time in school history. They also beat North Carolina in Chapel Hill for the first time.

Clemson advanced to the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament before the rest of the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

