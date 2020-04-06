Swinney pushes back against negative criticism: ‘I believe this is going to happen, my belief comes from my faith’

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney took a lot of heat on social media last Friday after he came out and said he had “zero doubt” there would be a college football season and that his Tigers would be running down the hill and into Death Valley in September.

On Monday, Swinney was on “The College Sports Today Show with Mark Packer” on ESPN U Radio and he was asked was he surprised so many people had so many negative things to say about his comment.

“No. It does not surprise me at all,” Swinney said. “You know, I could say the sky is blue and somebody would be as mad as anything.”

Swinney got blasted on Twitter Friday, some calling him out and saying he should not be commenting on things that he does not know anything about. However, the Clemson said he isn’t bothered by what any of his detractors say because he is speaking from his heart.

“I just answered the question the other day,” he said. “That is another thing. You answer questions and you try to be honest and transparent and you answer questions, and then you get blasted because somebody might not agree with your answer or something like that.

“But I am not out blasting somebody else because they have a different opinion than me. It just comes with the territory. That is just the way it is.”

As for his answer, Swinney says nothing has changed.

“As I said the other day, all that I live my life on is faith,” he said. “I think faith and fear are exactly the same thing. It is in believing in something you can’t see. So, I just chose faith. I just believe in our country. I believe in this world. I believe in unbelievably smart people that we have out there. But more importantly, I believe in God.

“I believe, believe, believe in God. He is so much bigger than this. There are so many fearful things, but God can stamp this thing out just as quick as it rose up. I don’t have any doubt that is what is going to happen. That is my belief.”

Swinney said if somebody wants to blast him because he believes things are going to turn around, then that is fine with him. They can blast him for that if that is what they want to do.

“I just try to live my life with positivity,” he said. “I am very realistic, and I am very open to whatever, but I believe this is going to happen and my belief comes from my faith. If you are not a person of faith it is hard to relate to that and I understand that, so it doesn’t matter what I say. You’re going to get blasted or ridiculed or whatever because maybe your comments to align with someone else’s or somebody else wants to promote their agenda and attach it to something you said or whatever to get clicks or something like that, so it just kinda of comes with anytime you do something like this and you have a platform and you say something that is on your heart, there is going to be criticism.”

