Clemson player enters name into transfer portal

Clemson player enters name into transfer portal

Baseball

Clemson player enters name into transfer portal

By 1 hour ago

By |

Clemson’s Holt Jones has entered his name into the transfer portal. The Clemson Insider confirmed Jones’ name went into the transfer portal on Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot-8, 235-pound junior was a relief pitcher for the Tigers the last three years. One of the tallest players in Clemson history, Jones pitched in 54.1 innings in over 33 appearances, including four starts.

In three seasons, Jones posted a 4-1 record, three saves and a 3.98 ERA while allowing 39 hits (.201 opponents’ batting average) and 37 walks with 63 strikeouts.

Clemson fans now is the time to support the local businesses.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame

, , , , Baseball, Feature

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
15hr

Once again, Clemson is among the favorites to win the national in college football, along with Alabama and Ohio State. That’s no surprise considering all three programs have been the most consistent (…)

reply
17hr

After signing the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in 2020, per ESPN, Clemson is putting together a 2021 class that looks like it will be special as well. There is a long way to go before the cycle is over, (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home