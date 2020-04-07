Clemson player enters name into transfer portal

Clemson’s Holt Jones has entered his name into the transfer portal. The Clemson Insider confirmed Jones’ name went into the transfer portal on Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot-8, 235-pound junior was a relief pitcher for the Tigers the last three years. One of the tallest players in Clemson history, Jones pitched in 54.1 innings in over 33 appearances, including four starts.

In three seasons, Jones posted a 4-1 record, three saves and a 3.98 ERA while allowing 39 hits (.201 opponents’ batting average) and 37 walks with 63 strikeouts.

